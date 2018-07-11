Cort Debuts New Gold-08 Acoustic

Cort Gold-08 Acoustic (Image credit: Cort)

Cort has debuted its new Gold-08 acoustic, the latest addition to the company's Gold series.

The Gold-08 features Pau Ferro tonewood, an 8-Series abalone/mother of pearl inlay and a solid Sitka spruce top. The guitar's sonically enhanced UV finish protects both the instrument and tonal quality, and is now available in a new Light Burst color option in addition to Natural Gloss.

The guitar also features modernized X-bracing, a tight-fitting traditional dovetail neck joint, a 45 mm genuine bone nut and saddle and a rounded fingerboard edge. The guitar's mahogany neck is reinforced with walnut for added stability.

The Cort Gold-08 is available now for $1049.99.

For more info on the guitar, head on over to cortguitars.com.