Cort Guitars Introduces Solid Rosewood MR1200FX Acoustic Guitar

Cort Guitars has introduced its MR1200FX. This guitar targets the boutique acoustic guitar market but comes at a reasonable price.

The model features a dreadnought body with Bearclaw spruce top, solid rosewood back and rosewood sides, rosewood fingerboard, genuine abalone purfling on the top and sides, and genuine abalone inlay on the fingerboard and headstock.

The MR1200FX comes equipped with Fishman Premium Stereo Onboard Blender – Matrix pickups and Grover vintage gold tuners. The MR1200FX is the first in a series of new luxury boutique guitars for 2012 that include the upcoming EARTH1200 and L1200P.

MR1200FX specifications:

Solid Bearclaw spruce top

Solid rosewood back and rosewood sides

Dovetail neck joint

Rosewood fingerboard

Mahogany neck

Venetian cutaway

Abalone inlays

Grover vintage tuners

Scalloped X-bracing

Fishman electronics

D’Addario strings

MSRP: $1,350 USD

For more information, visit Cort online at cortguitars.com.