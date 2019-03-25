CruzTools Changes Name to GrooveTech

Musician tool specialist CruzTools has been rebadged as GrooveTech.

The company's name change follows the sale of its Powersports business, and will—the company says—allow it to focus on its core business of making practical tools for musicians.

"It was a little difficult to let go of the Powersports business," Dan Parks, the president of GrooveTech, said in a press release. "But we found a great home for it and can now fully dedicate our attention to the needs of musicians.”

For more on GrooveTech, head on over to groovetechtools.com/musicians.