D'Addario Launches Affordable Eclipse Guitar Tuners

D’Addario Accessories is excited to launch its new Eclipse guitar tuners.

The affordable and uncompromising Eclipse tuner offers superior tuning with unparalleled performance. The clip-on headstock tuner offers fast, accurate chromatic tuning with an unobtrusive design for tuning on and off stage.

While discreet and compact, the tuner has a full-color vertical display and automatic power-off to save battery life. It can be mounted in front of or behind the headstock on any right- and left-handed instrument, and the multi-swivel action allows for perfect viewing at any angle.

The tuners will be available September 1 in a variety of colors in black, yellow, blue, red, purple and green.

To find out more, visit daddario.com.