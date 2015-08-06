D'Addario Launches Players Circle Rewards Program

D'Addario has launched Players Circle, a new customer-rewards program. The program is the digital evolution of a concept that Jim D'Addario, CEO of D'Addario & Company, first conceived in the Nineties.

The process is simple: Players sign up online, enter the serial numbers from their purchased packaging, and are rewarded with redeemable points. Other ways to earn points include getting others to sign up and sharing content on social media.

Points are redeemable for accessories and gear, including many different lines of D'Addario strings for electric, acoustic, classical and bass guitar. This enables players to sample different styles of their choosing. Shipping and handling costs are included in the point redemption.

Upon signup, rewards program members are also automatically entered to win large-scale prizes, such as guitars, effect pedals, accessories and digital exclusives.

For more information about D'Addario, and how to join this program, visit daddario.com.