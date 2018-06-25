D'Angelico Guitars Unveils New Utica Dreadnought

D'Angelico Premiere Utica (Image credit: D'Angelico)

Back in April, D'Angelico bolstered the ranks of its Premier series of acoustic guitars with the unveiling of its new Tammany OM and Niagra Mini-Dreadnought guitars. Now, just in time for Summer NAMM, D'Angelico has furthered added to its Premier series with the debut of the company's new Utica dreadnought.

The Utica is a 3/4-sized dreadnought that features a 22.8" scale length and slim C-shape neck, plus a solid mahogany or spruce top.

The Utica will be available in stores in August 2018, for prices ranging from $399-$499.

For more on the guitar, head on over to dangelicoguitars.com.