D'Angelico Guitars Introduces New DC 12-String Electric

Last week, D'Angelico unveiled the latest additions to its Premier Series of acoustic guitars, the Tammany OM and the Niagra Mini-Dreadnought. Now, the company has unveiled the latest addition to the electric side of its Premier Series, the DC 12-String.

The DC 12-String is a twelve-string semi-hollow electric featuring semi-hollow tone and crystalline 12-string clarity, strapped with Seymour Duncan designed humbuckers that span an impressive tonal range. It is available in black, white, trans wine and ocean turquoise finishes.

The DC 12-String is available now starting at $899.99.

For more info on the guitar, stop by dangelicoguitars.com.