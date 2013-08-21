Dean Markley Announces New Signature Series Guitar Strings

Dean Markley has announced the release of its new Signature Series strings.

The Signature Series utilizes a nickel-plated steel, slowly wound over a hex core with a unique core-to-wrap ratio. The new series is available in an assortment of gauge sets including Extra Light 8’s, detuned 13’s and seven-string. The new line is available through authorized retailers and distributors.

From Dean Markley:

Quality craftsmanship is a benchmark of Dean Markley, and the Signature Series strings strive to exemplify this tradition. By crafting the wrap wire over a hex core, the wrap wire is able to provide 100 percent contact with the core insuring maximum transfer of tone and sustain. The additional benefit of a unique core-to-wrap ratio helps guitarists bend strings more easily while maintaining proper tension and staying in tune during performance.

Long preferred by the majority of rock guitarists and new country players, nickel plated steel provides highly magnetic tones by using a steel core and wrap. The wrap wire is electroplated with pure nickel. The steel allows for better output and durability while the nickel provides a softer surface to the players touch, resists oxidation better, is easier on fretwear and helps balance out the overall tone.

MAP for six string sets is $4.99 USD

MAP for seven string sets is $5.39 USD

MSRP is $10.99 USD

For more information, visit deanmarkley.com.