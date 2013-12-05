Demo Video: EarthQuaker Devices Zap Machine Pedal

EarthQuaker Devices has released a new demo video for its Zap Machine pedal, and you can check it out below.

Some of the features include:

Dual-channel, silicon/germanium hybrid dirt device

Extremely wide and dynamic range

More rugged, vintage amplifier inspired design

Each Zap Machine is dated and numbered and comes with a hand-signed certificate of authenticity.

Be sure to tell us what you think of the pedal in the comments or on Facebook!

For more information about the Zap Machine, visit earthquakerdevices.com. To see a demo video of EarthQuaker's Sound Shank Fuzz pedal, head in this general direction.