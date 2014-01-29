Demo Video: Marshall Amplification Handwired 2245THW Head

On January 23, the first day of the 2014 Winter NAMM Show, Marshall Amplification announced the launch of four new additions to its Handwired Series.

Handwired is an ongoing series that features painstaking reissues of revered, historical Marshall products that were originally completely wired by the human hand.

These handcrafted, British-built amps capture in detail the authentic, legendary sound of Marshall, not only for connoisseurs and collectors, but also for a new generation of gear-savvy and tone-savvy musicians.

Here's a brand-new demo video featuring Marshall's Chris George (a lefty), who demos the Handwired 2245THW head at the Marshall Theatre.

For more information, visit marshallamps.com and check out GuitarWorld.com's story about the expanded Handwired Series.