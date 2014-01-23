NAMM 2014: Marshall Amplification Expands Handwired Series with Four New Models

On January 23, Marshall Amplification announced the launch of four new additions to its Handwired Series.

The Handwired Series of all-valve amps celebrates Marshall’s legacy of influencing the sound of rock and blues for more than 50 years.

Handwired is an ongoing series that features painstaking reissues of revered, historical, Marshall products that were originally completely wired by the human hand. These handcrafted, British-built amps capture in detail the authentic, legendary sound of Marshall, not only for connoisseurs and collectors, but also for a new generation of gear-savvy and tone-savvy musicians.

New Additions to the Marshall Handwired Series:

1962HW: Handwired, 30 Watt, all-valve, 2x12” Combo with Tremolo

This is a faithful recreation of the classic, Series II 1962, all-valve, 2x12” combo. This legendary, 30-Watt, two-channel amp was born in 1965 and used on one of the most influential blues albums of all-time, hence the combo’s commonly used "Bluesbreaker" nickname. The 1962HW replicates the format and topology of the first production run, right the way down to the unique sonic impact the original,valve-driven Tremolo circuit imparted. Drake revisited the original transformers using original paperwork and the amp is loaded with a pair of 12” Celestion 25 Watt G12C “Greenback” speakers.

Valve Compliment: 4 x ECC83 (one used for Tremolo); 1 x GZ34 rectifier; 2 x KT66

2245THW: Handwired, 30 Watt, all-valve head with Tremolo

The Handwired, all-valve 2245THW is an exact replica of the extremely rare and much sought-after "Bluesbreaker" 30 Watt head. As you might expect, the specifications for the 2245THW are exactly the same as the 1962HW "Bluesbreaker" combo, except for the speakers, of course.

Valve Compliment: 4 x ECC83 (one used for Tremolo); 1 x GZ34 rectifier; 2 x KT66

1973X: Handwired, 18 Watt, all-valve 2x12” Combo with Tremolo

The 1973 18-Watt, twin-channel, all-valve 2x12” combo with valve-driven Tremolo was originally produced from 1966 to 1968. The 1973X is an exactingly accurate replica of this highly revered, EL84 valve-powered amp, right the way down to the aluminum chassis. Armed with valve-driven tremolo and no negative feedback in its cathode-biased output stage, the 1973X is an extremely straightforward amplifier. Channel 1 (the non-Tremolo channel) only boasts two, self-explanatory controls: Volume and Tone; while Channel 2, the Tremolo Channel, boasts four – namely Volume and Tone, plus Speed and Intensity for the valve driven tremolo circuit. The 1973 is loaded with proprietary, “aged” 20 Watt Celestion T1221 12” speakers, specially designed with ‘softened-with-age’ sonic qualities.

Valve Compliment: 3 x ECC83 (one used for Tremolo); 1 x EZ81 rectifier; 2 x EL84.

1958X: 18 Watt Combo. Handwired, 18 Watt, all-valve 2x10” Combo with Tremolo

The 1958 18-Watt, twin-channel, all-valve 2x10” combo with valve-driven Tremolo was originally produced from 1966 to 1968. The 1958X is a handwired reissue of the extremely rare1958. The 1958X’s specs are identical to that of the 1973X except that 2 x 10” Celestion G10F-15 16 Ohm, 15 Watt speakers have been selected for their tonal authenticity.

Valve Compliment: 3 x ECC83 (one used for Tremolo); 1 x EZ81 rectifier; 2 x EL84.

For more information, visit marshallamps.us.