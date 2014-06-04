DiMarzio Releases Satch Track, Joe Satriani's First Single-Coil-Size Signature Pickup

DiMarzio has announced the release of the Satch Track Neck hum-canceling pickup for electric guitars.

The pickup, which was created for Joe Satriani, is available for retail sale from DiMarzio.

From the company:

Satriani is continually refining and sharpening his sound. Two years in the making, the Satch Track Neck is Joe’s first single-coil size signature pickup. Articulate, vocal and musical, it is the company's most advanced Fast Track-style pickup to date.

The Satch Track Neck bridges the gap between classic humbucker and single-coil performance. It tracks pick attack and string vibration quickly and accurately like a single-coil, but the voicing is wider and stronger, like a humbucker. The highs are very warm, and clarity is created by keeping the mids and lows tight and focused.

DiMarzio’s Satch Track Neck pickup is made in the U.S. and may now be ordered for immediate delivery. Suggested List Price is $119.99. For more about the Satch Track Neck pickup, visit dimarzio.com.