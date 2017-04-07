Don Felder Tries to Break Ernie Ball’s New Paradigm Strings

(Image credit: Ernie Ball)

Ernie Ball’s new Paradigm strings are the strongest, most durable the company has ever created.

To help celebrate their release, Ernie Ball asked a host of top players to try them out and put Paradigm to the test. Today, Don Felder tries out Paradigm, demonstrating the strings’ ability to stay in tune—even after some serious bending.

According to Ernie Ball, Paradigm represents the most advanced string technology ever created, and the strings are the first to come with a fully backed guarantee: If they break or rust within 90 days of purchase, Ernie Ball will replace them free of charge.

The strings feature a combination of Ernie Ball’s proprietary Everlast nanotreatment coupled with a breakthrough plasma process that further enhances the corrosion resistance like never before.

