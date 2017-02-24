Dr. No Effects Releases the Turd Fuzz Pedal

(Image credit: Dr. No Effects)

Looking for a crappy sound? Dr. No Effects is here to help.

The company has unveiled what is undoubtedly one of the most eye-catching—and fly-catching—effects of all time: The Turd Fuzz. The company boasts that the Turd Fuzz is designed “For That Shitty Sound!” and has even included a bright green fly atop the pedal’s distinctive round brown mound.

The pedal is made of a soft foam material that squishes when you step on it to engage the effect. The circuit includes a pair of NOS transistors that create gnarly old-fashioned fuzz to stink up the tone of any guitar or bass.

The Turd Fuzz sells for $220. You can see the demo below and get more information and make a purchase at the official site.

From the company:

Dr. No releases yet another invention to add to his unique unconventional collection of handmade Guitar Effects, the TURD Fuzz.

Dr. No Effects tried to be successful in bringing you the shittiest guitar pedal in the world of guitar effects. Unfortunately he partially failed in doing so... The TURD Fuzz is a turd shaped pedal making it a shitty pedal indeed made of soft foam material, that when stepped on engages the effect, but this soft textured TURD Fuzz pedal houses a excellent fuzz effect, were the doctor is known for. The handmade circuit contains a pair of two NOS transistors that generate this nasty old fashioned fuzz tone, that works very well with guitar and bass guitar.

This TURD Fuzz is a collaboration with friend and artist Peter van Elderen, (Peter Pan Speedrock, Home Steel), who worked together on this smelly collaboration that resulted in this unique awesome sounding FUZZ.

The TURD Fuzz, has one single internal volume potentiometer, that can be tuned with a tiny flat screwdriver. The TURD Fuzz works on a 9v external 2.1mm power-supply.

Also on top of the TURD Fuzz a custom made Fly is added, that functions as a on/off indicator instead of a standard led indicator. The eyes of the fly light up when stepping on to the TURD Fuzz, and engaging the effect.

The TURD Fuzz is fully handmade in Dr. No’s lab from soft TURD enclosure and internal sonic design as well as the custom made and designed TURD Fuzz box.