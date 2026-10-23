Two-hand tapping is coming to Guitar Hero’s spiritual successor thanks to a new controller from a Fender collab

Fender is getting on the action as Stage Tour, the spiritual successor to Guitar Hero, readies its release.

The upcoming rhythm based game, widely seen as a follow-up to the game that got a generation of players into the instrument, was announced back in February. A big part of that launch was that it had Gibson’s backing, via a Kramer controller.

Fender is looking to go one better, having teamed up with controller creator Drakong to develop the highly-customizable and tapping-friendly InfinaKore Telecaster.

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The “totally modular controller” features custom switches and “super-smooth, fast fret buttons”.

Specifically, Drakong says its Kailh Choc Switches boast a shorter travel distance and a low-profile design that makes it more effortless to play along with Stage Tour’s mega playlist of songs.

“Rapid tapping won’t make the keys get stuck, and lighter actuation forces require less strain during long, high-speed playing sessions,” Drakong explains. “They’re also hot-swappable, so pop them in and out at your leisure.”

Additional buttons further down the fingerboard allow players to tap along to tracks, rather than the usual strumming option, better catering to player preferences – and bringing two-hand tapping to the game for the first time.

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(Image credit: Drakong)

The headstock, buttons, strum bar, and whammy heads are all swappable, and the buttons themselves can be remapped, too. There’s also nothing stopping people 3D printing different body shapes to swap out the Tele silhouette in favor of an existing or wholly original body shape.

Plus, when it’s not being used, the controller folds in half for smart storage.

It is priced at $129.99 and compatible with a range of consoles: PC, Steam Deck, Legion Go, ROG Ally, iOS, Android, Switch 1, Switch 2, PS5, PS4, PS3, XBOX One, and XBOX Series X/S.

Those who pre-order the controller will get low-profile Kailh Choc switches and a guitar pick strum bar as a bonus. Pre-orders are available now, with the controllers shipping in time for Stage Tour’s launch on December 10.

See Drakong for more.