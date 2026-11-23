Fender has given further details for how players across the world can register one of its stunning new Pokémon guitars for their own team, as pre-orders officially open.

A Red Stratocaster and Green Telecaster were announced last month to celebrate the franchise’s 30th anniversary, with the guitar designs corresponding to its first two video games. They even feature a built-in 8-bit effect for true nostalgia.

At the time, there was talk of the guitars only being obtainable through a lottery, but wider availability has been confirmed. Players in the US and UK can also capture the guitars outside of that.

Latest Videos From Guitar World Watch full video here:

For Japan-based readers, the guitars are exclusively available through the Pokémon Center Online, with a “lottery-based sales program” in place. Tickets for the lottery can be bought up until tomorrow, November 24 at 4:59 PM JST. The ordering and payment for “selected applicants” will then run through December 1–8, 2026, with the lottery free to enter. Nuggets are not acceptable forms of payment.

Shipments are expected to land with the lucky players – there is no quantity of available guitars specified – by late December. They are priced at ¥396,000 JPY apiece (approx. $2,490).

For meticulous Pokédex fillers, the weird and wonderful lengths that trainers are expected to go to to catch ‘em all is well established. So, really, this left-field buying method certainly stays on theme. They’ll be easier than catching a Feebas, either way (IYKYK).

The good news is that they look set to be more readily available for US and UK players, and preorders for players based in those locations have now been opened on the Pokémon Center Online. For those guitarists, the Pokémon models will set you back $2,399 or £1,999. The Pokémon guitars are expected to shop in the US and UK in May 2027.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The guitars also feature special Pokémon 30th anniversary neck plates, inspired pixelated and semi-transparent pickguards, and exclusive Red and Green designs to take players right back to 1996, where it all began in the Kanto region.

Head to Pokémon Center Online for more.

Fender has been all about collaborations in 2026. From a tie-in with Godzilla, to working with George Harrison’s Dark Horse Records, and designer Paul Smith, it’s certainly been busy.