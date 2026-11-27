Tom DeLonge has teamed up with Fender to revive his cult classic I Feel So Stratocaster as a limited drop for Black Friday.

It’s been nearly 26 years since the black Strat – sporting the diagonal Olympic White racing stripes design that also adorns his Padre Strat – made its debut with DeLonge's post-hardcore band, Box Car Racer.

The original guitar was built by the Fender Custom Shop in 2002, and quickly became a fan favorite as it appeared in the music video for I Feel So. It also saw plenty of action when the band hit the road.

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Here, then, the guitar makes a surprise return. It features a Custom Early 2000s neck, staying true to DeLonges old faithful. Built with a C-profile and a 9.5” radius, it’s capped with a slab rosewood fingerboard featuring 21 medium jumbo frets and white pearloid dot inlays. For purists, the omission of the arrow inlays found on the original will be a real shame.

Flip it over, and you’ll find a stamped and serialized Tom DeLonge neck plate including its serial number and original artwork from the guitarist.

In keeping with DeLonge’s tonal preferences, there is only one pickup, but it’s a doozy. A Seymour Duncan Invader promises “turbo-charged tones.”

Other notable features include Fender Deluxe locking tuners and strap buttons, and a custom embroidered gig bag with ample padding, a reverse water-resistant zipper, and To The Stars aesthetics.

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“This guitar brings back some serious memories,” DeLonge writes on Instagram. “25 years later and it still looks badass. I’m stoked we could finally make it available to you guys.”

It’s an early noughties throwback with a $1,699.99 price tag, but there is a slight catch: only 500 are being made. Still, that’s 500 more than there were just days ago.

Orders are limited to one per household – so no hoarding! – and the lucky 500 can expect their new axe to arrive in late March 2027.

Box Car Racer - I Feel So (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

They go on sale at 9am PST today, Friday November 27.

See To The Stars for more.

DeLonge and Fender are well used to collaborating now, and this time last year they were building Starcasters with meteorite dust for a very, er, out of this world drop.