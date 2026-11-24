Fender has let another Godzilla guitar loose on the world – but unlike last time, this one will be available in the US.

In October last year, Fender launched a gargantuan collaboration with the King of Monsters, marking Godzilla’s 70th anniversary with three electric guitars. There was a highly limited Masterbuilt Stratocaster, as well as two Made In Japan Stratocasters, each of which were exclusively available in Japan.

This time, Fender has revived the partnership for its first Godzilla Telecaster, giving it a distinct Black Paisley finish to boot. And, in news that will thrill all guitar fans, the Godzilla Telecaster will be available in select markets outside of Japan.

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US players and beyond have been handsomely rewarded for their patience, too, because the Godzilla Tele looks a thing of beauty – and, dare we say, the Black Paisley could just make it the pick of the bunch.

The non-Masterbuilt Godzilla Strats reserved the appropriate artwork for the pickguard. Yes, there were some special fretboard inlays, but they were more muted than the body-covering paintjob found on the $36k model.

This time, Fender has gone all in. A six-string shrine to the King, this puts Godzilla artwork designed by Tom Neely front and center atop the metallic-esque Black Paisley backdrop. A more interesting aesthetic compared to the flame maple of the previous models.

“Fender’s product team came to me with the idea of featuring Godzilla against a paisley background,” said Neely. “I’m incredibly proud of how the artwork came together on this guitar and can’t wait to share it with fans.”

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And those inlays? Phwoar. You get the Godzilla text around the 12th fret area, as well as the New York city skyline stretched across the Obsidian ebony fingerboard.

Tone-wise, there are specially developed Custom Godzilla humbuckers, which were previously found in the MIJ Godzilla Strat. And we’re pleased to report it keeps the push/push master volume pot that triggers the built-in distortion circuit, which sounds like Godzilla’s roar.

Otherwise, it’s got what you’d expect from a Tele. There’s a Modern C neck, a 9.5” fingerboard radius, and a three-way selector switch.

“We’re excited to continue our collaboration with Godzilla, bringing together two icons that have inspired generations of fans around the world,” said Giorgio Guerrini, President of Fender APAC.

“We’re also proud to bring this Made in Japan Telecaster to a global audience, giving players and collectors a unique way to experience both worlds.”

Fender has also teased that another Masterbuilt model is on the way, which will also take the Telecaster shape. It will be built by Andy Hicks, who did the last one, and reserved for the Japanese market. Images for that one are being kept under wraps for now.

The MIJ Godzilla Telecaster Black Paisley will be available in the US, EMEA, and Australia for $2,500.

If you’re in those regions, preorders open over on the Fender website at 6:00pm PST today (November 24), ahead of the official Japanese launch on December 4.

This isn’t the only notable collaboration Fender has going on at the moment. The company also has two Pokémon guitars in the offing, and they too will be available in the US.