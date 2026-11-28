Fender is hitting the slopes with two special edition takes on the Strat and Tele after collaborating with Nitro Snowboards. Gnarly.

Snowboarding and music are deeply intertwined. Scott Ian is one notable name to be a shredder of the mountain and stages in equal measure. So this new partnership is celebrating “a shared passion for creativity, individuality and self-expression.”

While that has produced a pretty cool-looking Fender-branded Snowboard, what matters most here is Nitro stamping its personality on Fender’s two most iconic electric guitar designs.

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The co-branded Fender Player II Stratocaster and Telecaster guitars feature black and red colorways with flame decals – to keep shredders warm on the mountains, perhaps – modern C-profile necks for slaloming through arpeggios, and 9.5” radius rosewood fingerboards with rolled edges.

Electronic specs stay true to the Player II template with Alnico single-coil pickups with the usual breadth of tonal controls. Beyond that, Nitro adds further distinct character to the pair through co-branded neck plates and its logo etched into the guitar’s black pickguards, colored with a lovely red beneath.

“Music has long been part of Nitro's DNA, influencing the brand's culture and creative identity through collaborations with artists and bands,” says Fender. So a Fender collab – which it is never afraid of doing – makes perfect sense. It creates a harmony between “the energy of the mountain and the spirit of the stage.”

The guitars will be available via selected retailers worldwide and are limited edition. No price has been specified at the time of writing, though one could hazard a guess they won’t be too far off the Player II’s sub-$1K price point.

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Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Fender / Nitro Snowboards) (Image credit: Fender / Nitro Snowboards) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Nitro joins an ever-growing list of brands to collab with Fender, which has worked with everyone from Swiss watchmaker Bvlgari (a personal favorite) to Godzilla, Pokemon (this writer’s actual favorite), and Game of Thrones.