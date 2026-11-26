Polyphia has been added to the Stage Tour soundtrack as the arrival of Guitar Hero’s spiritual successor edges ever closer.

Earlier this year, the developers of the cult classic rhythm and guitar video game, RedOctane Games, announced it would be releasing a loose follow-up in the form of Stage Tour.

Fans have been drip-fed details over the past few months. The first batch of songs on the soundtrack was dropped in the summer. It included plenty of heavy hitters, such as Muse, Mötley Crüe, Radiohead, Ghost, and many more.

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However, RedOctane Games has now announced it will be adding perhaps the most technically complex song we’ve ever seen from a Guitar Hero-style video game: ABC by Polyphia.

Any Polyphia song would have been a challenge. ABC is a different beast. For those who haven’t heard it before, brace yourselves. That lead line from the 10-second mark onwards will be tricky to score 100% on. Factor in all the trademark Polyphia techniques and we could have a new frontrunner for the game’s hardest track.

Polyphia - ABC feat. Sophia Black (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

In fact, it could take the throne from DragonForce’s Through the Fire and Flames, which was widely considered Guitar Hero’s hardest song.

ABC has been added to the soundtrack alongside three other newcomers: Kiss Me by Sixpence None the Richer, What You Know by Two Door Cinema Club, and Smokin’ by Boston.

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A few more have yet to be announced, too. The Stage Tour soundtrack will feature 95 songs spanning six decades of music. 91 have currently been confirmed. There’s still time to squeeze in a Van Halen track yet...

See Stage Tour for more.