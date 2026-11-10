Fender releases hard-rock-focused Player Fusion lineup, including a Baritone Jaguar

Fender might have just released the final piece of its Player puzzle: a spin-off lineup that takes its most popular electric range in a heavier direction.

First unveiled in June and now finally available, the Player Fusion series is an assortment of Mexico-made, purpose-built Stratocasters, Telecasters, Precision Basses, and even a Jaguar Baritone that go big on hot-rodded specs geared for hard rock, frills-free performance, and some gnarly looks.

As Fender puts it, the range is about “stripping away everything that doesn't serve the riff”.

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Fender Limited Edition Player Fusion Stratocaster HSS ($1,149)

For my money, the Fender Player Fusion Stratocaster HSS is the most fusion-y out of all of them. That pickup configuration, for one, promises both hefty, high-output humbucking bridge action via a Player II Modified humbucker along with “surgical clarity” from the Noiseless single-coils.

The 12” radius ebony fingerboard is also a nice touch – especially for a Player series guitar – as is the all-black hardware and streamlined control layout, which offers Master Volume and Tone controls. There’s a two-point tremolo, a black headstock cap, and a choice of either Black or Olympic Pearl finishes.

That Black one is especially cool. It kinda looks like the meaner older brother of Tom Morello’s Soul Power Strat.

Fender Limited Edition Player Fusion Telecaster HH Floyd Rose ($1,399)

The Player Fusion Telecaster, meanwhile, really leans into the hard rock and metal design brief, what with the dual humbucker configuration and Floyd Rose bridge system. That’s not surprising, though, as Fender says this one is “built for the riff”.

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Two Player II Modified humbuckers usurp the Tele’s usual SS combo, promising mix-cutting output and power. Again, all black hardware is used, as is a 12” ebony fingerboard. Black and Aura Metallic are the finish options here.

Fender Limited Edition Player Fusion Jaguar Baritone ($1,299)

The standout model of the Player Fusion lineup by a country mile, the Jaguar Baritone is an absolute peach of a guitar. With a 27” scale length, it’s purpose-built for heavier playing, tuned B to B for drop-tuned riffing.

It’s got two high-output Player II Modified humbuckers, but retains a Jaguar-inspired switching system that ekes out a bit more versatility from the pickups. In practice, the ‘Spin-a-Split’ system can roll off the humbucker’s character, and make it more single-coil-y for leaner, more cutting tones. Can we get this on more guitars, please?

There’s also a TBX (Treble Bass Expander) tone circuit, a 12” radius ebony fingerboard, and the choice of Black or Silverburst finishes.

Fender Limited Edition Player Fusion Precision Bass HH ($1,149)

Last up, the Player Fusion Precision Bass looks to elevate the P-Bass template for a hard-rock context. It’s equipped with two high-output Fireball humbuckers, a thin Jazz Bass neck profile for speedy playing, and that familiar 12” radius ebony fingerboard. Black and Halo Metallic are the finish options here.

The Limited Edition Player Fusion range is available now. Head to Fender.com for more info.