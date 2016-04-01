'Drum Beats+' Drum Machine App by Ninebuzz Is Just Right for Simple, Stress-Free Jamming

The Drum Beats+ drum machine app by Ninebuzz is a simple and fun collection of drum loops for stress-free jamming and songwriting accompaniment.

The app now includes more than 100 beats. Ranging from 1 to 4 bars in length, these loops are just right for casual practice, exploring song ideas or even live performances. Plug into speakers for the best sound (or feel free to play right from your device).

Even for the most app-challened among us, Drum Beats+ is incredibly easy to use. Just tap a beat to start playing. Tap "Tempo" to change the speed. Tap the "Star" icon to save a favorite beat.

The app was created for people who simply need great beats fast without fiddling with machines or waiting on a human. It's true that the app store has plenty of drum kit simulator apps, plus more complex beat-making apps; however, for the musicians who just want great beats on demand, there really weren't any serious options until Drum Beats+.

Unlike other "instant drum" programs or loops, Beats+ has been optimized for ease of use and creative accompaniment.

The app has a lot of clever built-in features, including a "randomizer" button, professionally mastered sound, an "Easy Tempo Changer" (60-190BPM, intervals of 5BPM) and an attractive, simple design.

Other features include:

Includes “Rhythm & Timing” Practice Pack

Beat Pack Store

Audiobus-enabled (input)

AudioCopy (export beats) Copy beats to other compatible music apps. Learn more.

Includes “Hit Song” Pack (remakes of beats from 16 hit songs)

Tempo count-off (precount)

Save Favorites

AirPlay (via system)

Multitasking-enabled

For more information on this unique metronome app, be sure to check out the two videos below, one of which features Guitar World's Paul Riario (bottom video).