Dunlop Introduces Limited-Edition Jimi Hendrix 70th Anniversary Tribute Series Pedals

Jim Dunlop is celebrating Jimi Hendrix's 70th birthday (November 27) by releasing a limited-edition series of pedals, the Jimi Hendrix 70th Anniversary Tribute Series.

It includes four effects that were a major part of Hendrix’s signal chain: the Fuzz Face, Cry Baby, Octavio and Univibe.

The Hendrix Series Fuzz Face, Octavio and Univibe, which were designed by the MXR team, come in Phase 90-sized housings with modern upgrades such as true bypass switching, bright LEDs and 9-volt power jacks.

The Jimi Hendrix Signature Cry Baby comes in a slick gloss black finish and, along with the other three pedals, is covered in artwork inspired by John Van Hamersveld’s poster from Hendrix’s 1968 Shrine Auditorium gig.

Dunlop is offering one lucky player the chance to win a prize package containing one of each of these effects. You can enter the giveaway here.

For more information about these pedals, visit jimdunlop.com. You also can click the individual links below:

• Hendrix 70th Anniversary Tribute Series Fuzz Face

• Hendrix 70th Anniversary Tribute Series Univibe

• Hendrix 70th Anniversary Tribute Series Octavio

• Hendrix 70th Anniversary Tribute Series Cry Baby.

Check out this new intro/demo video of the pedals featuring guitarist Eric Gales: