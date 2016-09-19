EarthQuaker Devices Introduces Transmisser Resonant Reverberations Pedal

(Image credit: EarthQuaker Devices)

Ohio-based EarthQuaker Devices has announced the release of the Transmisser Resonant Reverberations device, which will be available for purchase October 3.

The Transmisser is a modulated reverb with extra-long decay fed to a highly resonant filter. It is the sonic recreation of blowing your signal to bits, shooting it through a black hole, then beaming it back down on a cloud of cosmic dust. It is a Blazar for musical instruments.

If you can't already tell, the Transmisser is not your every-day reverberation device. It does not do subtle. It does not do spring. It does not do a wood paneled rumpus room with 1-inch thick carpet. It will not recreate the classic sounds of the Sixties, Seventies and Eighties.

The Transmisser will create an ultimate soundscape-y backdrop to your all-night guitar freak-out. It’ll quickly turn you into a one note per minute knob twiddler. It’ll make you want to break out that dusty old expression pedal to do slow riding filter sweeps for days. It’ll get you out of that stupid ergonomic chair, close that flaptop computer and force you to enjoy playing music again and that’s the most important thing, am I right? Huh? Am I? Hello?

Features

Modulated Reverb with Filter

Expression control over the resonant filter frequency

Control over the harmonic content (ie. Overtones) of the reverb trails “Warp” control adjusts overall tonal character and response

Interactive and intuitive control feature set

Hand built in Akron, Ohio, USA

Silent relay-based soft touch switching

U.S. $245 MAP.

Find out more at EarthQuakerDevices.com.