Echopark Guitars Introduces Dual-Harmonic Boost Pedal

Echopark Guitars has introduced its new Dual-Harmonic Boost pedal.

The pedal is designed to meet the needs of players who utilize boosts and buffers to purify their signal path and bump the signal in today's multi-layered board setups.

The Dual-Harmonic Boost allows players to create a platform of settings utilizing two individual voices that can be used in endless combinations to create a wall of tone. Not distortion!

The First Boost section (purple LED) is the standard Echopark Harmonic Boost that's found in the Soap Box. The company has added a master tone control to this pre-boost section for overall tone shaping, as the use of this section is best suited for adding chime and crispness to darker guitars like PAF-loaded hollow bodies, funky valco's, Supros and the like—or adding articulation and harmonic content to solos.

The Master Boost section (green LED) is a redesigned and more efficient circuit based on the original LPB-1. It's a nice big full-spectrum boost that can push tonal range from subtle to huge and nasty, but is a controllable, tonefull, pure pre-amp drive that retains the character, definition and voicing of your amp at low or higher volume settings. Any combination of both sections together or apart yields the most satisfying textures—all in one unit.

For more information, visit echoparkguitars.com.