Ed Sheeran and Martin Guitar Collaborate on Third Signature Edition

C.F. Martin & Co. and Ed Sheeran have joined forces once again to deliver the third in a series of Ed Sheeran Signature Artist Edition guitars.

The newest installment from Martin Guitar celebrates Sheeran’s long-awaited third album, ÷.

In 2013 and 2015, Martin Guitar and Sheeran unveiled their first and second collaborations, with each guitar custom designed to celebrate the artist’s first and second albums, respectively. His fans bought them up in record time. The latest model has been available for pre-order since April 21 and will be available for delivery beginning summer 2017. To find an Authorized Martin Dealer to pre-order the model, go to martinguitar.com.

After selling millions of records and taking a year-long creative hiatus, Ed Sheeran, has emerged with a new chart-busting album and his latest Custom Martin guitar. Sheeran designed the guitar with the luthiers at Martin, a collaboration that has produced the very tools that are instrumental to the Grammy Award-winning artist’s signature sound.

Sheeran’s newest signature model stays true to his love for Martin’s LX1E Little Martin, which offers unparalleled tone from a small body guitar, and continues with his mathematical-themed album cover art which adorns the guitar’s headstock and the solid Sitka spruce wood top. The guitar also features a matching blue rosette, around the soundhole, and is constructed with mahogany high pressure laminate (HPL) back and sides. The model comes stage-ready, equipped with Fishman Sonitone electronics, Martin SP Acoustic strings and a padded gig bag.

“Ed Sheeran’s immense talent and innovation have earned him much deserved respect and popularity from fans and fellow musicians alike”, said Chris Thomas, Director of Marketing for C.F. Martin & Co. “Standing alone on a huge stage with nothing but a small guitar and a loop station is a unique and admirable approach to touring with such mega hits. It’s clear that Ed loves what he does and gives it all back to his fans each night in the sold out arenas. We are honored to be a part of it and pleased that Ed’s Signature Martins serve him well.”

As if there aren’t enough reasons to snatch up this guitar, Sheeran is once again donating 100% of his royalties from the sales of each guitar to East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (www.each.org.uk), a UK-based charity in his hometown. The organization, whose Royal Patron is The Duchess of Cambridge, supports families and cares for young people with life-threatening conditions and provides services across several UK counties, including Suffolk, where Sheeran was raised.

“We’re so grateful to Ed for once again choosing to raise money and awareness for EACH in this way.” said Graham Butland, EACH Chief Executive. “He’s a fantastic ambassador and highly valued supporter, as he continues to show generosity not only through guitar sales but also through clothes donations, performances and more. A big thank you to Ed, C.F. Martin & Co and all those involved in the Signature Edition project. As with the previous two guitar sales, this will provide a real boost for the children, young people and families we support.”

For more information, visit martinguitar.com.