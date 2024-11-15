“A domineering and interactive fuzz and natural overdrive with a dark side”: IDLES' Lee Kiernan encourages EarthQuaker Devices to revive its Gray Channel overdrive and fuzz pedal for his signature stompbox, Gary

News
By
published

The two-sided pedal brings back a stompbox loved by many, and ensures it comes back with an evil streak

EarthQuaker Devices Gary (left), IDLES&#039; Lee Kiernan
(Image credit: EarthQuaker Devices)

EarthQuaker Devices and IDLES guitarist Lee Kiernan have collaborated on a new pedal, Gary, which they reckon is about to become “your new best bud.”

Gary is a more compact take on EQD’s discontinued Gray Channel overdrive pedal that can be found on the pedalboards of DIIV and Portugal. The Man.

Image 1 of 2
EarthQuaker Devices Gary
(Image credit: EarthQuaker Devices)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.