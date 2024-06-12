“We face our amps backwards so that they can be as loud as possible. Feedback is really important to us”: DIIV are reimagining shoegaze with cheap pedals, communal gear and all-encompassing distortion

By
( )
published

Melding dirt boxes and cranked amps with loops and drum machines, the NY rock group are not playing around as they steer shoegaze into bold new soundscapes

DIVV play live in the Ypsigrock Festival at Castle of Castelbuono on August 7, 2022 in Castelbuono, Italy
Despite being hailed as modern day shoegaze luminaries, New York-based band DIIV never felt that they became fully immersed in that scene until they wrote and recorded their 2019 album Deceiver

The creation of its follow up, meanwhile, saw the band embark on a four-year challenge to push their sound – and themselves – to new heights by reaffirming what it is that defines the DIIV sound. 

