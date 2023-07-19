Creed to reunite for first live performances in over a decade

Many-times-platinum hard-rock band Creed are set to reunite for their first live performances in over a decade.

The occasion is the Summer of '99 cruise – a true bonanza of late-'90s/early-noughties rock that will also feature 3 Doors Down, Buckcherry, Tonic, Vertical Horizon, Fuel, The Verve Pipe, Tantric, Dishwalla, Veruca Salt's Louise Post, and Nine Days.

Set to run from April 18-22, 2024, the cruise will sail from Miami, FL to Nassau, Bahamas, and will be hosted by Eddie Trunk and the stars of AXS TV’s Power Hour – Matt Pinfield, Caity Babs, and Josh Bernstein.

The cruise marks Creed's first live performances since 2012, and will reunite electric guitar hero Mark Tremonti, bass guitar player Brian Marshall, and drummer Scott Phillips – all of whom have remained together in the Myles Kennedy-fronted band Alter Bridge – with vocalist Scott Stapp.

Creed will perform twice for attendees and host a live Q&A open to all aboard the ship. All attendees will also reportedly receive a “commemorative item“ signed by the band.

In keeping with the late Clinton-era theme, the cruise – which will take place aboard the Norwegian Pearl – will also feature a “Y2K Countdown“ party.

This cruise, mind you, does seem quite a bit more organized than the festival that brought a bunch of multi-platinum hard-rock bands together during the actual summer of 1999...

Pre-sale signups for the cruise are available now, with the pre-sale itself set to run from July 25 through July 27. The first 500 cabins to book will secure a cabin photo opportunity with Creed. Sales to the broader public will commence on July 28 at 2 p.m. EST.

In a 2010 interview with Guitar World – conducted during Creed's first reunion, which petered out in 2012 – Tremonti spoke of the connection Creed fans have with the band's music, and how that connection has served as a spark for the band members themselves.

“We’ve changed so much as musicians and as people in the time we’ve been away from Creed,“ Tremonti said. “But one thing that hasn’t changed is that, when we play the songs and we hear the crowd singing the words back at us, it’s incredible. The connection that people have with this music is powerful.“

For more info on the event, visit Summer of '99 Cruise.