“Updated and more authentic than ever”: Epiphone rolls out the Gibson headstock for its latest high-end Inspired by Gibson Custom Shop drop, including a new 1959 Les Paul Standard – and a pink J-180

Epiphone has expanded its premium ‘Inspired by Gibson Custom’ range with a wealth of new electric guitars and acoustic guitars – including an updated take on the firm’s 1959 Burst Les Paul Standard.

The series was originally envisioned as an outlet for Epiphone to give players high-end, near-Gibson instruments that were built in collaboration with the latter’s Custom Shop, and that bridged the gap between lower-end US-made Gibsons and higher-end offshore Epis.

It has since gone on to produce the most talked-about Epis of recent months, from the Epiphone Kirk Hammett Greeny and Adam Jones Les Pauls, to the more recent Firebird V and Firebird I models.

Now, the above have been joined by a trio of acoustics and four new electrics: a Les Paul Custom, 1959 ES-355, 1963 Les Paul SG Custom and, perhaps most notably of all, the 1959 Les Paul Standard.

In a continuation of Epiphone’s commitment to offering authentic Gibson aesthetics, its latest quartet of six-strings all retain the Gibson ‘open book’ headstock, which replaces Epiphone’s larger and more rounded Kalamazoo alternative.

It makes for Epiphone’s first non-signature drop of instruments (since the takeover of parent-company Gibson Brands in 2018) to come fitted with that coveted headstock. Before, only the Greeny and Adam Jones Les Paul could boast such a feature.

Its presence here isn’t that much of a surprise, though: Gibson Brands’ VP of Product Mat Koehler promised that it would be a regular appointment for the ‘Inspired by Gibson Custom Shop’ builds.

But new-look headstocks are only part of the package, with Epiphone stressing these models faithfully recreate “some of the most iconic electric and acoustic guitars in history” by way of Gibson USA pickups, solid wood construction and an “unrivaled combination of professional features and accessibility”.

As mentioned, the new Epiphone ‘59 Les Paul Standard is the standout model here. Said to be “updated and more authentic than ever”, the LP weighs in at $1,299, making it slightly more expensive than its $999 predecessor, and just shy of the $1,499 Greeny.

But, of course, guitar prices these days are a different kettle of fish, and you get some appointments – as well as a vintage-style hardshell case – that look to justify that middle-ground price tag.

They include that headstock, and a set of Gibson USA Custombuckers, which swap out the old Epi R9’s Burstbuckers. This version also has a hand-wired ‘50s style wiring.

As for construction, a premium long neck tenon – a staple of Custom Shop Gibsons, which increases sustain and resonance – is used alongside a period-correct tailpiece. Also, the mahogany body is topped with a maple cap and a AAA flamed maple veneer (as is the case with Epi Bursts) and an accurate “1959 Rounded Medium C” neck profile.

It’s a similar story for the rest of the electric drop. The flagship Les Paul Custom, ‘63 Les Paul SG Custom, and 1959 ES-355 all feature those upgraded pickups, hand-wired electronics, period-accurate tailpieces/vibratos, the open book headstock and neck profiles that are, in most cases, matched to their respective vintage models.

Some standout specs from the remaining drop worth shouting about include the ebony fretboards and mother-of-pearl block inlays, as well as the Maestro Vibrola of the ‘63 Les Paul SG Custom – which recreates the famed Les Paul-named model that paved the way for the SG.

A host of classic finishes are available for each, from the ‘59 LP’s exclusive Washed Cherry Sunburst, to the 355’s Ebony VOS.

Price-wise, they all sit above the $1k mark: $1,299 for the '59 Les Paul, Les Paul Custom and '59 ES-355, and $1,499 for the '63 Les Paul SG Custom.

Epiphone's drop is further bolstered by a trio of acoustics: a ‘42 J-45 ($1,299), ‘57 SJ-200 ($1,499) and a J-180 ($1,299). Again, these are all concerned with delivering faithful recreations of original Gibson models, with the appropriate headstocks, an assortment of spruce/mahogany/maple constructions and LR Baggs electronics.

Shoutout must go to the J-180 – a reimagining of the Everly Brother's iconic Star-inlaid Flattop, which has been made available in a rather generous array of pastel colors.

Those Frost Blue and Pink models look rad, and we can’t help but wonder whether this is a nod to the custom-colored Gibson J-180 that Taylor Swift plays. If it is… well, fair play, Epiphone. A very savvy move indeed.

All in all, it makes for a rather sightly set of guitars – and, dare we say, Epiphone’s best-looking batch of Gibson-inspired guitars yet.

Granted, it’s also the most expensive, and the knee-jerk reaction will be that the additional cost goes towards footing a fancy new headstock.

But that's without considering the included hard cases, ebony ‘boards, USA pickups, body binding and other premium appointments – and so the just-over-$1k price tags, particularly in today's guitar price climate, look pretty standard.

And, as Koehler explains, the cheaper alternatives are still there: “While you can still get all the same beloved Epiphone instruments at the same affordable price points, the new Epiphone Inspired by Gibson Custom line appeals to those who want the historic and premium specs that our Custom Shop fans love.

“Collectively, we made sure every possible upgrade was included so that these would become the new crown jewels of our Epiphone range.”

Head over to Epiphone to find out more.