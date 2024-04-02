“Updated and more authentic than ever”: Epiphone rolls out the Gibson headstock for its latest high-end Inspired by Gibson Custom Shop drop, including a new 1959 Les Paul Standard – and a pink J-180

By Matt Owen
published

Epiphone has lifted the curtain on its “new crown jewels”, all featuring the iconic open book headstock

Epiphone has expanded its premium ‘Inspired by Gibson Custom’ range with a wealth of new electric guitars and acoustic guitars – including an updated take on the firm’s 1959 Burst Les Paul Standard.

Image 1 of 6
Epiphone Inspired by Gibson Custom 1959 Les Paul Standard
(Image credit: Epiphone)
Image 1 of 3
Epiphone Inspired by Gibson Custom 1959 Les Paul Standard
(Image credit: Epiphone)
Image 1 of 2
Epiphone Inspired by Gibson Custom Les Paul Custom
(Image credit: Epiphone)
Image 1 of 2
Epiphone Inspired by Gibson Custom 1959 ES-355
(Image credit: Epiphone)
Image 1 of 3
Epiphone Inspired by Gibson Custom J-180 LS
(Image credit: Epiphone)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen

Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.