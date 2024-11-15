“A simple and beautiful guitar that is like a warm piece of furniture”: Fender Japan leans into the gear furniture trend with the Fragment Telecaster – a fresh take on the traditional rosewood Tele template

Featuring a rare rosewood and alder body and traditional 1960s specs, the Hiroshi Fujiwara-designed beauty represents one of 2024’s most unique Telecasters

Fender Fragment Telecaster
(Image credit: Fender Japan)

Fender Japan has launched two Fragment Telecaster guitars in collaboration with fashion designer, music producer and musician, Hiroshi Fujiwara.

Available in White and Black versions, the Fragment Tele features a rosewood-centric design that plays off the traditional ’60s Tele template, though further adopts Fujiwara’s approach to manufacturing mastery.

Image 1 of 2
Fender Japan Fragment Telecaster
The Fender Japan Fragment Telecaster photographed in the Fender Tokyo store by GuitarWorld.com EIC, Michael-Astley Brown(Image credit: Future)

