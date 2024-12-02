I’ve been reviewing this Telecaster/Les Paul mash-up and have fallen in love with it – now the Squier Paranormal Troublemaker is 25% off for Cyber Monday, and I’ve got it in my basket

This Squier cheekily treads the line between Fender and Gibson classics beautifully – and it's currently just $315

Someone once told me the first rule of buying guitars is: ‘It has to look cool’. The second fact of guitar-buying, I have since come to learn, is that you can never own enough. Unfortunately for me, the Squier Troublemaker Telecaster I’m currently reviewing meets the above criteria – and even though I've just bought a Gibson Les Paul, I'm about to pull the trigger on yet another electric guitar.

Fender’s Cyber Week sale is still ticking along, and it’s not being shy, slicing up to 50% off the price of selected products. Among the Fender-branded rock socks, dog leashes and snowboarding goggles sit some choice instrument deals – and the Squier Paranormal Troublemaker Telecaster Deluxe has had its price reduced from $435.99 down to $314.99.

The Squier Paranormal Troublemaker Telecaster Deluxe has got the tones to cover a whole range of playing styles thanks to its Fender/Gibson mash-up DNA. It plays incredibly well for the money and looks great to boot. Don't sleep on this one, bag it before the deal runs out on Wednesday!

Stuart Williams
Stuart Williams

Stuart is a freelancer for Guitar World and heads up Total Guitar magazine's gear section. He formerly edited Total Guitar and Rhythm magazines in the UK and has been playing guitar and drums for over two decades (his arms are very tired). When he's not working on the site, he can be found gigging and depping in function bands and the odd original project.