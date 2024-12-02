I’ve been reviewing this Telecaster/Les Paul mash-up and have fallen in love with it – now the Squier Paranormal Troublemaker is 25% off for Cyber Monday, and I’ve got it in my basket
This Squier cheekily treads the line between Fender and Gibson classics beautifully – and it's currently just $315
Someone once told me the first rule of buying guitars is: ‘It has to look cool’. The second fact of guitar-buying, I have since come to learn, is that you can never own enough. Unfortunately for me, the Squier Troublemaker Telecaster I’m currently reviewing meets the above criteria – and even though I've just bought a Gibson Les Paul, I'm about to pull the trigger on yet another electric guitar.
Fender’s Cyber Week sale is still ticking along, and it’s not being shy, slicing up to 50% off the price of selected products. Among the Fender-branded rock socks, dog leashes and snowboarding goggles sit some choice instrument deals – and the Squier Paranormal Troublemaker Telecaster Deluxe has had its price reduced from $435.99 down to $314.99.
The Squier Paranormal Troublemaker Telecaster Deluxe has got the tones to cover a whole range of playing styles thanks to its Fender/Gibson mash-up DNA. It plays incredibly well for the money and looks great to boot. Don't sleep on this one, bag it before the deal runs out on Wednesday!
Normally, I’d be jumping for joy. I’m a big fan of great-value instruments, even more so when they get discounted this heavily. But, having never owned a ‘real’ Les Paul before, I recently pulled the trigger on one, which leaves me with a conundrum.
Why? Well, this Squier is one of the most fun and playable instruments I’ve reviewed all year, regardless of the price bracket. It’s too good-a-deal to miss.
If you’re wondering what the Paranormal line is all about, it’s effectively Squier’s way of taking established designs outside of their usual comfort zone. The Troublemaker Tele builds on the already-slightly-Gibson-esque Telecaster Deluxe format, with some additional features that make it the perfect affordable Fender/Gibson mash-up.
There are some regular Deluxe staples here, including two humbuckers, a four-control layout, upper-horn placement of the three-way selector. However, we also get a bound mahogany body, T.O.M.-style bridge and Stop bar combo, and ’70s-style block inlays.
Squier has also included a matching headstock, coil-splitting for both pickups via the tone controls, and of course, the scale length is set to a Fender regulation 25.5 inches, making this a prime candidate for fans of slightly lower tunings.
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Tonally, it’s packing some serious sonics and while I’ve been reviewing it, it’s dealt admirably with every style I’ve thrown at it. Everything from country/Americana cleans to classic rock and, under higher gain, it’ll deliver heavy riffs with the best of ’em.
It plays great, sounds great, and looks far more expensive than it actually is, too. If you’re looking for a headturner of a deal this Cyber Monday, watch your neck, because you’ve just found it. Buy it, mod it, or leave it as it is – I don’t think you’ll regret it. Now excuse me, I need to buy a new guitar stand to keep it on…
Head over to our full Cyber Monday guitar deals page for our full round-up of sales, discounts, and soon-to-disappear offers.
Shop more Cyber Monday guitar deals
- Amazon: Guitar gear deals
- Fender store: 50% off guitars
- Guitar Center: Up to 50% off
- Musician's Friend: Up to 60% off sale
- Positive Grid: Save on Spark
- Sweetwater: Save up to 80% on gear
- Waves: Plugins just $19.99
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**
Join now for unlimited access
US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year
UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year
Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49
Stuart is a freelancer for Guitar World and heads up Total Guitar magazine's gear section. He formerly edited Total Guitar and Rhythm magazines in the UK and has been playing guitar and drums for over two decades (his arms are very tired). When he's not working on the site, he can be found gigging and depping in function bands and the odd original project.
Fender's first-ever Player II deals sold out fast – but you can still grab a $200 discount on a Stratocaster in one last Cyber Monday offer
Not to be outshined, Guitar Center just dropped the best Cyber Monday deal for Chris Cornell fans: Score $120 off the Epiphone ES-335 Bigsby in gorgeous Olive Drab while stocks last