Fender unveils super-stylish Telecaster to help celebrate anniversary of Paul Smith (no, not that one)

Fender Japan has unveiled a fashion-forward collab as both Fender and Paul Smith (no, not Paul Reed Smith, the guitar maker) celebrate 80 years of business in 2026.

16 pieces make up this new collection, which has been designed in partnership with British fashion house Paul Smith. It's headlined by a Made in Japan Paul Smith Telecaster (¥440,000, approx. $2,783), which is joined by accessories and fashion pieces.

The collaboration “connects the spirit of rock ’n’ roll with the heritage of London’s historic Wardour Street record shops”. Notably, the Tele gets a specially modified neck and bridge pickups to mark the occasion.

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What makes them unique here isn’t exactly clear, but what is obvious is that this isn’t a tie-in focused solely on aesthetics.

Its wider make-up will be familiar to Fender fans, pairing an alder body with a maple neck – this time with a modern C-profile – and rosewood fingerboard.

There's also a vintage-style three-saddle Telecaster bridge, locking tuners and a custom neck plate. A vibrant Paul Smith-designed striped colorway really makes it pop.

As Fender notes, “Music and fashion have always moved together, with artists and musical movements shaping how generations dress and express themselves and shape culture.”

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Elsewhere in the collection, there’s a striped strap, a guitar pick tin featuring 12 heavy-gauge string whackers, and tie-die T-shirts inspired by historic music festivals.

The “Meet at the Tree”, meanwhile, incorporates Paul Smith’s favorite tree – found in his hometown of Nottingham, England – injects a personal touch to the collab, and symbolizes the community aspect of festivals.

“Fender and Paul Smith have both built their legacies around originality and giving people the tools to express themselves,” says Fender CEO Bud Cole.

“Music has always been central to Paul’s creative life, and his relationships with artists and musicians have influenced his work for decades. At its heart, it’s a celebration of individuality, creativity and craftsmanship – and giving people something they can make their own.”

See Fender Japan for more.

It follows other curious collabs with Game of Thrones, Hello Kitty, everyone’s favorite city-crushing beast, Godzilla, and more recently, George Harrison’s Dark Horse Records.