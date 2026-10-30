Fender Japan is releasing Pokemon guitars with an onboard 8-bit effect – but they’re so limited you need to enter a lottery to get one

A wild Strat appeared! Fender Japan has teamed up with Pokémon for two special pixel art guitars that tip their headstocks to the enduring franchise’s first two video games.

The Red Stratocaster and Green Telecaster both get snazzy semi-transparent pickguards (that glow in fluorescent colors depending on the angle, no less) to better show off the pixel art on the body. Honestly, it’s a really smart way to celebrate Pokémon’s 30th anniversary.

The art display includes everything from Pokémon and character sprites to a Poké Ball and a Game Boy Color. The pickguards also get pixelated edging, which is really nice.

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Better still, both guitars get Poké Ball inlays on their fretboards (maple for the Tele, rosewood for the Strat). It really ties into the game exclusive concept that runs through the monster-catching franchise.

Both rock traditional single-coil electronic configurations, then... Oh? The pickups are evolving! Engaging the push/pull Volume knob injects an 8-bit sound sound into your playing. It’s wholly unnecessary, but also genius.

They both also get a unique Pocket Monsters 30th neck plate, complete with a little Pikachu sprite.

The timing of the launch is miraculous, too, coming just days after Ibanez partnered up with another long-standing Japanese anime and game franchise, Dragon Ball Z. It’s been a hell of a week of guitar playing nerds – this writer included.

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What I will say is that it feels like Fender Japan has entered the design phase with a little more nuance and imagination. Still, it continues a run of interesting collabs from Fender, including a Game of Thrones guitar launched with a star-studded cast, a Monster Hunter tie-in, and even one with Godzilla.

Each guitar ships with a hard case, Pokémon guitar pick set, and certificate of authenticity.

But there is a slight, er, catch: the guitars are so limited, and are probably going to be so damn popular, that the guitars are only available by lottery.

Applications for the lottery sale will be accepted at the Pokémon Center Online, which you can visit for more info.