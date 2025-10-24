“The next collectible cult classic”: The Fender x Hello Kitty Stratocaster is officially back – and it’s got a limited-edition new look

Fender has had some pretty big releases in 2025, but the return of the electric guitar that countless players have been waiting for is finally here – the Hello Kitty Strat is back in stock in two limited-edition colorways.

The all-new White and Black Strats (the latter a web exclusive) help commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the adorable cartoon character, which is etched into guitar pop culture lore.

The Strats arrive alongside a new-look fuzz pedal, with both arriving mere hours after Fender announced a Hello Kitty-themed tie-in with the kid-friendly instrument brand, Loog.

The original Hello Kitty Squier was introduced in the early 2000s – and reintroduced as a faithful pink version last year – and it quickly became a cult classic. This latest version brings “next-level quality and features” to the table.

It pairs an okoume body with a maple neck and fingerboard with 21 Narrow Tall frets. There’s an easy-playing C-profile neck, a contoured body, and versatile tones from its singular, Fender-designed humbucker.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Fender) (Image credit: Fender)

The Hello Kitty face on its gloss-finished body is actually a pickguard, and there's a color-matched headstock adorned with a tiny Hello Kitty character to boot.

There are also vintage-style tuners, and it comes in a deluxe Hello Kitty gig bag, so everyone knows what a cool customer you are even before you’ve unleashed the beast inside the bag.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And if that’s not enough, it also says Hello Kitty on the back in red and white on the Black model.

The Fender x Hello Kitty White Stratocaster is priced at $579.99 and, going off the success of previous collaborations, will likely sell quicker than Michael Angelo Batio shreds. It is, Fender says, “sure to become the next collectible cult classic.”

It hasn’t come alone, either. The Fender x Hello Kitty Fuzz Pedal “introduces a pop of color and charm to one of the pedal world’s most formative effects,” even if its housing base is black.

It’s an op amp-based circuit with three simple controls – Tone, Fuzz, and Level – with cutesie pink dials and Japanese and English text beneath each one.

(Image credit: Fender)

Despite looking as gentle as it does, Fender reckons it means business with “woolly, splattering gain tones and ripping fuzz” on offer.

“Steal the spotlight with a unique tone and make new friends as they peep your pedal board to catch a look at this one-of-a-kind fuzz pedal,” says Fender. It will certainly raise eyebrows of pedalboard ogglers, and that’s surely worth its $124.99 outlay alone.

For the collectors, there’s also a White and Pink woven cable ($37.99) and White Poly Strap ($34.99) alongside two t-shirts and a crewneck sweatshirt.

Head to Fender for more.