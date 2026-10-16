“Celebrating his musical legacy and creative spirit”: Fender honors George Harrison’s Dark Horse Records legacy with limited-edition Stratocaster

Fender × George Harrison Dark Horse Records Collection Special Movie vol.1 - YouTube Watch On

Though George Harrison’s fabled 1974 Dark Horse tour was one of his most divisive, the record label he created in conjunction with his fifth solo album, Dark Horse Records, has enjoyed a far greater legacy.

It’s now the subject of a special Fender Japan collaboration “celebrating the musical legacy and creative spirit of George Harrison.”

The collection comprises a Dark Horse Records Strat, a signature ukulele for his son, Dhani, and a host of accessories.

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Dark Horse Records has launched releases from big-name acts. From Harrison’s supergroup, The Traveling Wilburys, to Billy Idol, Cat Stevens, and Deep Purple keyboardist Jon Lord, it's proven a huge success.

The George Harrison Dark Horse Records Stratocaster (¥198,000, approx. $1,250) then, recognizes that. It features custom Dark Horse artwork, gold hardware and an engraved neckplate, and is available in three colorways: Black, Orange, and Olympic White. Each mirrors the label’s color scheme.

It sticks with the Strat’s historic tonewood recipe, pairing an alder body and maple neck – here with a modern C-shape – and 9.5” rosewood fingerboard with 22 medium-jumbo frets.

A trio of three Player Series Alnico 5 Strat single-coil pickups line up alongside the usual five-way switch. Hardware includes a two-point synchronized tremolo with bent-steel saddles, and Fender ClassicGear tuners.

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Having assumed control of the label in 2020, Dhani Harrison is also recognized in the collaboration. His signature uke “reflects his own approach to music and design while extending the Harrison family’s creative connection with Fender.” It’s priced at ¥75,900 (approx. $480).

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There’s also a guitar strap with Dark Horse-inspired artwork, which comes in a premium gift box to the tune of ¥10,450 (approx. $66), and a guitar pick set with 12 unique designs, (¥3,850, approx. $24).

For a haul to keep you warm, there’s the Dark Horse Records Capsule Collection which can cost up to ¥77,000 (approx. $487). The 15-piece, Made-in-Japan apparel collection features T-shirts, shirts, sweatshirts and denim, inspired by Harrison's personal style and the visual history of Dark Horse Records.

The Black Strat is available exclusively at Fender’s flagship store in Tokyo, with the other models available for pre-order through select channels.

See Fender Japan for more.