“Innovation doesn’t have to be robot tuners or lasers shoot out of it or it has an iPad underneath it”: How Fender is resetting its electric guitar lineups – starting with the overhauled American Professional range

Justin Norvell knew what the internet’s knee-jerk reaction would be to Fender’s redesigned American Professional range before it launched earlier this month.

“You stand 10 feet back from these, and it's like, ‘It’s a Strat, it's a Tele, it's a Jaguar,” the Chief Product Officer tells Guitar World. “But we really got into the core essence: the pickups, the bridges, the everything.”

They may not look it, but the new American Professionals are one of the most significant updates to a Fender lineup in recent memory. Redesigned bridges address decades of playability bugbears. Pickups have better balanced string-to-string output. In-house volume and tone pots feature more consistent tapers.

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This is very much a Fender range that is focused on guitarists, not marketing – and Norvell is bullish on this point.

“This is not putting a holographic finish on something. This is not doing something for the visual. This is deep: this is potentiometers and saddles and pickups. It’s all the unfashionable, workman stuff, but it’s the important stuff.”

The new lineup has a point to prove. In the noise surrounding Fender’s Stratocaster copyright battle, internet commentators have piled on with a laundry list of grievances, ranging from build quality to confusing product lineups.

In many ways, the 2026 American Professional range is the answer to the critics, and along with a new build quality initiative, points towards a new era for the firm.

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Exploring the New American Professional | Fender - YouTube Watch On

The successor to 2020’s American Professional II is not American Professional III: the numbers are gone. The product ranges simplified. Prices have actually come down. And new launches are no longer dictated by the marketing calendar; they are inspired by the Fender employees obsessing over the small stuff.

“We’re not doing this thinking about what people will say or how will be received,” Norvell says. “We're really just internally challenging ourselves. How do you make the Strat anew? How do you make someone that's played thousands of them smile and go, ‘You've got something here’? The internal challenge within the R&D and product group is what lights the fire in us.”

This feels like one of the most comprehensive updates to a Fender range for some time. How long has it been in the works?

We were just starting to play with things and acquire interesting ideas several years ago, like if you were getting ready to record a new album. We were banking them. And there was a point where it was like, “There's an album here. Let's pull all this together. I think these could be the next phase of American Pro.”

What were the ideas that led the charge?

The charge was led by the bridges and the pickups. The [American Pro] Stratocaster has a new saddle that enables the screws not to stick up. That's a 70-plus year gripe.

And the Jazzmaster bridge: everyone's loved the Custom Shop RSD bridge for a long time. That bridge is so one of one, handmade and milled and everything. It was like, “How can you make it in quantity?” We had already intonated and compensated the Tele bridge, but we added grooves. We added grooves on the Strat bridge.

(Image credit: Fender)

These are tiny things that people have convinced themselves they have to put up with over time. Some of these are 70-year things that people have just lived with, but maybe quietly. We’re just like, “Let's just fix it.” It's still a bent steel Stratocaster saddle. But the slot's longer, and the string won't break, and it's got the groove on it, and the screw can go down below. We’re really thinking it through at a deep, deep level.

The pots are the same [ethos]. We developed our own custom pot that has a 10 percent tolerance and a guaranteed feel on its friction. It's under the hood. 90 percent of people won't notice and won't care, but we do, so we do it.

We didn't want to change just to say we changed everything, so [we kept] the deep C neck shapes. The modern C existed for so long, but it's a little more of a rocker neck, and one of the things people love about a vintage neck is the way that the taper expands and it gets thicker towards the top. It has more wood at the union and more stability.

(Image credit: Fender)

Can we expect these new bridges to roll out to other Fender ranges over the coming years?

Very likely. I think that they will quickly become desired and ubiquitous. So yeah, in other ranges or eventually aftermarket. It's much similar to the Silent System that we just did, and that's obviously something that is another 75-year thing that people have been aware of. But if you can solve it, it's good to do.

These are hyper-meaningful, quality of life, useful, not gimmicky, change for changes’ sake things. These are playability and sonic improvements that we're making.

There was a frenzy in the market for several years, where it was ‘faster, faster, more, more’. Now, it’s like, let's breathe a little bit and let these things live

Notably, this isn’t the American Professional III range. What was the thinking behind ditching the numbers?

Honestly, once you get above maybe four or five, you get to 16, 18… I guess it works for the iPhone. But it's the American Pro. The American Standard was the American Standard for 20, 30 years.

With the numbers, at first, we wanted to signify that these are the new ones, but I think in the end, what's less important is the number, and more important is that it's an American Pro.

It doesn't mean it's not going to evolve again. It really was just a re-simplification and drawing attention back to the main thing. The number was always in parentheses, but it became the thing that people grabbed onto more. It’s the model of car, not the year.

Justin Norvell with the new American Professional Stratocaster (Image credit: Fender)

The pickups, however, are V-Mod III. What's the step up with these?

These were pretty vast on every model. The main things are the pitch, which is the way that it's wound: you can get closer to what people love in scatter-wound boutique pickups, but with a machine. The magnet stagger matches the rate closer to the radius of the fretboards, it creates a more even sound. It unlocks some top-end.

Our humbucker is actually two different wires on the two different coils, wound at different pitches, and that unlocks some top-end that usually is cancelled out on a humbucker. The Jaguar has a different wire on its primary coil, then it's got an extra coil of a different gauge of wire that you can tap. The pickup gurus went kind of mad on these, and it's pretty awesome.

(Image credit: Fender)

String balance and clarity were the main charges. And different magnets. The bridge pickup of the Tele is Alnico IV. In many, many, many years past, it would be a one-size-fits all. Like maybe if the Strat sounded good with Alnico Vs, all the pickups were Alnico Vs, even if the P-Bass wanted something like IIs or something warmer.

[This time] every model is its own system. A Jaguar has Jaguar pickups and a Jaguar bridge. A Tele has Tele pickups and a Tele bridge. It's brass saddles. It's steel saddles. It's all of these things that have effects. So you have to really not design for a range of pickups. You have to design for the instruments they're intended to go on.

(Image credit: Fender)

The string balance is again addressing some of those decades-long gripes.

They give just the right level of balance that we are really excited about. It sounds contemporary. We're always looking at vintage pickups – you want that glassy, bell-like clean tone out of Teles, Strats, et cetera.

But these days, knowing how people are playing, when you're playing through an amp modeler where you can put four high-gain amps stacked together with a Big Muff or whatever, the pickups also have to be able to deal with all those levels of gain, and still not just get wiry or fizzy and hold their own.

So there's always a little bit of looking for the center there where you get everything you're looking for, but you also build something that can do more of the unnatural things that people don't think of with a Stratocaster.

(Image credit: Fender)

The finishes feel like a return to classic Fender aesthetics.

[In the past], we would do a couple really wild colors that would look good in the photos in the initial phase, or to say, “Wow, we're new!” and then it would go really quiet.

And there's the fashion aspect. You wear a guitar, and people want to be individuals, but at the same time, the way most people buy a guitar, you buy it with almost an heirloom mindset. You buy it with a classicism, a tradition in mind. Not necessarily handcuffing yourself to the past, but just to classic, classy colors.

With some of the wild colors, people go, “That's great! I'll take black.” We really just looked at it as a range of guitars that didn't necessarily require a ‘Wow, look at me’ color.

The new AmPros are $100 cheaper than the previous lineup. I can't remember the last time Fender launched a new range with a price cut.

With the inflation of the last couple years, there have been a couple of range increases across the board, and some things maybe stepped out of their optimal place. If you had a guitar that was $1,999 and it became $2,049, it feels very different.

And whether someone's filtering a search or whatever, you just want it to live where you think and know it should live, so we put it back to where it had been. We felt that's the place it should live, and we're happy and excited to be able to do that.

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Fender previously updated lines every four years, but there was a good six-year gap between the previous American Pro II and this one. Can we expect the new versions to stick around for a little bit longer?

There was a bit of a frenzy in the market for several years, even pre-COVID, where it was ‘faster, faster, more, more’. Now, it’s like, let's breathe a little bit and let these things live. Let people know what to expect when they go out to a store and they look at our lineup.

The amount of work that goes into these to go and throw it away like four years later for something else… I mean, it was an insane amount of work, and we're really proud. We've moved on from ranges before, and then had an artist call and say, “I just heard about these, and they're gone.”

We're focused on better, not just different. That's what's going to dictate when there's another range

We would like to slow things. And if indeed we're saying we made it better, why move on so fast? I think that we're really at a point where we're making a big distinction between different versus better. We really want better. So you're going to see everything stretch and live a little bit longer.

Is the ultimate goal to simplify the catalog?

There are some things that make the line much easier to dissect. We do vintage: American Vintage, Vintera, [Squier] Classic Vibe. We do contemporary: Player and Pro. And then we do super-modern: Player Mod and Ultra. In those three columns, it's past, present, future. That makes a lot of sense. But especially when the names were changing all the time, I can understand the confusion.

I think that where we're at, the names aren't going anywhere. We're focused on better, not just different. That's what's going to dictate when there's another range. It's not going to be because it's circled on a calendar that you have to have a new American Professional by this year. It's going to be when people emerge from the dark R&D halls and hoist the newest version.

(Image credit: Fender)

What else can we expect from Fender as we move into 2027?

We've always got a lot on the docket. There are some really cool artist models coming next year, and some really inventive stuff from our American line that people haven't seen in very many years.

It's ironic because we are a brand that sometimes gets viewed as being an 80-year-old company. We’re not talked about in terms of innovation, and while our vintage stuff is very popular, there's always innovation.

Innovation doesn't have to be robot tuners or lasers shoot out of it or it has an iPad underneath it. What we're doing here are innovations, and we're continually innovating. There's way more to come.