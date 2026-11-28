There was a time when guitarists were sceptical about wireless systems. Unless you had thousands of dollars to fork out on a pro rig, you were tethered to the cable. Fortunately, it’s a very different story nowadays, and some of the best budget wireless systems I’ve tested are on offer for Black Friday.

I’m weirdly passionate about wireless systems. Buying one changed my live performances. Before, I was constantly tripping over my cable, fashioning a weird leg spasm every few bars to kick it out of my way. I never felt free.

But now, I’m busting all the moves. High kicks, jumps, spins: I am rarely in the same place for long. I want to put on a show, and a wireless system lets me do that.

Modern compact wireless systems are super-simple: you get a transmitter and a receiver. You charge them, plug the transmitter into your guitar, receiver into your pedalboard/amp, power ’em up and play. It really is that simple. Dropouts are a thing of the past and a 70-foot range is standard.

Nowadays, I play with the Blackstar Airwire i58, but I’d trust any of the systems I’ve highlighted below. I’ve tested them all – at home, rehearsal and live – and none of them let me down. Crucially, they all sound great.

Save $20 Blackstar Airwire i58: was $169 now $149 at Sweetwater The stealthiest wireless system on the market, Blackstar’s Airwire means business. It operates on the 5.8GHz frequency band to minimize interference. You get nine hours of battery life, 100-foot range, and a switchable cable tone function to simulate a cord. You can also switch between four different channels, so the whole band can use ’em. And – hooray! – the system has a $20 discount at Sweetwater for Cyber Weekend.

Save $25 Fender Telepath: was $219 now $194 at Amazon The Telepath is Fender’s entry to the budget wireless system market, and a tidy contender. The different transmitter and receiver colors make it easy to differentiate which is which on a dark stage, while the active/passive switch is handy for players employing EMGs and the like. The core specs all stack up, too: 5.8GHz operation, 70-foot range and eight hours of battery life from a two-hour charge. There’s a reason we gave it 4.5/5 in our review – and it’s even better value with $25 off at Amazon.