A budget wireless system changed my gigs forever. Now the best affordable systems I’ve tested are on sale
There’s never been a better time to ditch the cable
There was a time when guitarists were sceptical about wireless systems. Unless you had thousands of dollars to fork out on a pro rig, you were tethered to the cable. Fortunately, it’s a very different story nowadays, and some of the best budget wireless systems I’ve tested are on offer for Black Friday.
I’m weirdly passionate about wireless systems. Buying one changed my live performances. Before, I was constantly tripping over my cable, fashioning a weird leg spasm every few bars to kick it out of my way. I never felt free.
But now, I’m busting all the moves. High kicks, jumps, spins: I am rarely in the same place for long. I want to put on a show, and a wireless system lets me do that.
Modern compact wireless systems are super-simple: you get a transmitter and a receiver. You charge them, plug the transmitter into your guitar, receiver into your pedalboard/amp, power ’em up and play. It really is that simple. Dropouts are a thing of the past and a 70-foot range is standard.
Nowadays, I play with the Blackstar Airwire i58, but I’d trust any of the systems I’ve highlighted below. I’ve tested them all – at home, rehearsal and live – and none of them let me down. Crucially, they all sound great.
The stealthiest wireless system on the market, Blackstar’s Airwire means business. It operates on the 5.8GHz frequency band to minimize interference. You get nine hours of battery life, 100-foot range, and a switchable cable tone function to simulate a cord. You can also switch between four different channels, so the whole band can use ’em. And – hooray! – the system has a $20 discount at Sweetwater for Cyber Weekend.
The A58 is the followup to Xvive’s best-selling U2 wireless system and improves it in every way. Its name comes from the 5.8GHz frequency range it operates in, which reduces interference. You get a 70-foot operating range, five hours of battery life, active/passive modes and even an included hardshell carry case. But all you really need to know is that it’s one of the best compact wireless systems on the market and you can rely on it gig after gig.
The Telepath is Fender’s entry to the budget wireless system market, and a tidy contender. The different transmitter and receiver colors make it easy to differentiate which is which on a dark stage, while the active/passive switch is handy for players employing EMGs and the like. The core specs all stack up, too: 5.8GHz operation, 70-foot range and eight hours of battery life from a two-hour charge. There’s a reason we gave it 4.5/5 in our review – and it’s even better value with $25 off at Amazon.
The complicated and bulky nature of some wireless systems is enough to put you off even dipping your toe in the cable-free world. The Spark Link is different. It's discreet, tough as nails, and supremely easy to set up. It was already affordable, but with a further $45 off for a limited time, it's the perfect entry point to wireless systems from a trusted name.
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Mike has been Editor-in-Chief of GuitarWorld.com since 2019, and an offset fiend and recovering pedal addict for far longer. He has been writing and editing for guitar publications including MusicRadar, Total Guitar and Guitarist for over 15 years, and recording and performing in original and function bands for two decades-plus. During his career, he has interviewed everyone from John Frusciante to Chris Cornell, Matt Bellamy and Billy Corgan. His writing also appears in The Cambridge Companion to the Electric Guitar. In his free time, you'll find him making progressive instrumental rock as Maebe.
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