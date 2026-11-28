Fender’s Player II series is a perennial discount favorite at this time of year, but the best offer we found – over $250 off a Player II Stratocaster and Telecaster at Fender.com – sold out like *snaps fingers*.

Fortunately, we’ve found another offer that isn’t too far behind: over at Guitar Center, you can get the Player II Telecaster for $599 and the Stratocaster for $637 – both in a sharp British Racing Green finish, and both significantly reduced from their usual $849 asking price.

The Player IIs are Fender’s go-to models: the perfect middle ground between old-school tone, classic looks and contemporary playability. They aimed to please all players – and they do a pretty damn good job of it, too.

The Modern C-shaped maple neck is an all-rounder, and comes with a proper slab rosewood fingerboard on both of these models. Body wood is classic alder, while the pickups are Fender’s Alnico Vs: they’ve got enough output to handle gain, but still enough high-end to channel those sweet vintage single-coil tones.

Take my word for it: my bandmate has a Player Strat and it became a go-to for recording. The fourth-position clean sounds are crystalline, the playability smooth as butter. I’m a fan.

So a discount of $250 ($212.50 for the Strat) sounds pretty damn good. And in fact, both guitars are even cheaper than they were this time last year – $599 (Tele) and $637 (Strat) vs 2025’s $649 apiece.

Before you ask, the offer is only available on these limited-edition British Racing Green models. But who wants another sunburst guitar, anyway?

Make no mistake, Player II deals are selling out this Cyber Weekend, so you may want to act sooner rather than later on this one. Get the Stratocaster here, the Telecaster here, and more Black Friday guitar deals right here.

Save 29% ($250) Fender Limited Edition Player II Telecaster: was $849 now $599 at Guitar Center The Fender Player II Telecaster is a unique beast, trucking in the same retro-modern approach as its Stratocaster counterpart but with more of an eye on the present day. The silky Racing Green colorway is a delight, especially when set off against that maple/rosewood neck-and-fingerboard combo. A modern C-profile neck and medium-jumbo frets again make for fast and loose playing, and the two Alnico V single-coils meet the twangy occasion with gusto. This, too, for a stunning 29% discount at Guitar Center for a limited time.