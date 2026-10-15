“There is a lot riding on this one”: Fender’s overhauled American Professional line has officially dropped – Guitar World editors react

Fender’s updated American Professional series is here – representing one of the biggest overhauls of the firm’s core US line we’ve seen in years, and its top priority for 2026.

The Corona-built Am Pro line is, of course, the firm’s ultimate totem: its best balance of classic design, contemporary features, or (to use the words of the Fender faithful) “coloring inside the lines”, available in a US production model.

Cease and desists aside, then, it’s the Big F’s biggest release of the year [you’re fired - Ed] and, while you might not realize it to look at this lineup of classic shapes, a lot has changed.

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Fender remains a constant talking point for players, as it has done so since approximately 1952, and there is plenty to discuss around this launch.

We asked the nearest handful of GW staffers for their reactions to the new lineup and what they think it means for Fender in 2026. Here’s what they had to say…

Matt Parker, Deputy Editor

(Image credit: Fender)

This is the first time in a very long time that I can recall us reporting on a planned price drop on a guitar line (as opposed to a sale), with the price of the Strat and Tele both trimming $100 off the asking price of their predecessors in the Am Pro II line. Given the economics and lead times required in building guitars at scale, it cannot simply be a kneejerk reaction to Strat-gate, either, but must have been baked-in from the start.

The post-Covid era has seen long held assumptions on guitars’ origins and price points shredded – and not without friction, but one thing I note about the AmPro price drop is that we’re now reaching a crossover point. The high-end of FMIC’s Mexican productions – for example, the Mike McCready signature Strat, or the Charvel Phil Collen PC1-E – are now equal to or more expensive than its US line.

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A $1,799-$2k price point is good news for players’ wallets, but it's significant for other reasons, too. It shows us Fender wants to create breathing room between its US series, close the chasm-like gap with offshore products, and, just maybe, significantly undercut a certain PRS build…

Rob Laing, Reviews Editor

(Image credit: Fender)

I always felt Fender has had a weird relationship with the bridge design for its Jazzmaster and Jaguar offsets in the past couple of decades – often relying on an outdated and impractical late ’50s design, or having to borrow from a Mustang. It’s no wonder third-party companies had to get involved to offer retrofit designs.

So, following the excitement around the Custom Shop RSD bridge that very few of us had a chance to access, the new J-Bridge on the new Am Pro models feels long overdue to reflect the demands of players who are now taking these designs far beyond their surf music origins.

I'm also very pleased to see Oxblood finishes in the options for both offsets. These have the makings to be Fender's strongest Jag and Jazz models yet.

Matt Owen, News Editor

(Image credit: Fender)

It feels like we haven’t spoken about a new Fender range for quite a while. Most of the chat this year has been about, ya know, The Strat Thing. But precisely because of what’s happening off the pitch, it’s inevitably going to frame people’s perspectives of the new American Professional range. And for that reason I can’t help but feel there is a lot riding on this one for Fender.

I’m most intrigued by the fact that this is our first US-made Fender line launch since CEO Bud Cole revealed new quality control processes have quietly been introduced in Corona, responding to online criticism that Fender guitars aren’t up to par these days.

Whether those QC claims are warranted or not is a separate discussion, but Fender has owned up and is taking action. So, when these start shipping, you best believe they’ll be examined with a fine tooth comb.

Having briefly played a few of them myself, the early signs are very good indeed. If Fender knocks it out of the park, what then? Will it be enough to start building bridges?

Michael Astley-Brown, Editor-in-Chief

(Image credit: Fender)

Speaking of bridges [you’re also fired – Ed], this is the most player-focused launch we’ve seen from Fender in ages. Rather than going all-in on marketing-friendly new finishes that are never, ever as popular as sunburst, the driving force has been everything you can’t see – the unsexy stuff that makes a difference.

In-house volume and tone pots with a consistent taper. Tweaked pole piece positioning for better string-to-string balance. Bridges that address 70 years of player gripes, including that Custom Shop-derived Jazzmaster/Jaguar number, which could be an in-house game-changer. I’ve played it and was blown away by how smooth the tremolo felt.

The internet is going to internet, but it bodes well for anyone who doubts where Fender’s focus lies right now. Our review models are currently in transit, so watch this space.

What do you think of Fender’s new Am Pro lineup? Let us know in the comments below.