“One of the most historically significant guitars in rock and roll”: Ace Frehley’s iconic 1975 Gibson Les Paul expected to sell for more than half a million dollars at auction
The Les Paul will be sold alongside stage-played guitars from Stevie Ray Vaughan, Kirk Hammett and Billy Duffy at an upcoming auction
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Ace Frehley’s legendary 1975 Gibson Les Paul is headed to auction and is expected to sell for as much as $600,000.
Julien's Auctions has helped sell some truly historic instruments over past few years, including David Lynch's Parker Fly, Bob Dylan and Robbie Robertson's heavily-modded 1965 Telecaster, and some weird and wonderful guitars from Joe Walsh's collection.
The auction house will be at it again in late May, with instruments from Stevie Ray Vaughan and Kirk Hammett also set for new homes. But it's the late Kiss guitarist's workhorse LP that stands as the centrepiece.Article continues below
It’s being dubbed by Julien's as “one of the most historically significant guitars in rock and roll”. It was by Frehley’s side from the start of his career and was his go-to for the studio and stage, accompanying him more than any other electric guitar in his arsenal over his Kiss tenure.
The guitar, which sports a triple threat of humbuckers, shows signs of its busy life, particularly above the bridge, where its burst finish has been worn away by Frehley's forearm.
The $600k estimate is a reflection of the guitar's prestige. It is, however, a drop in the ocean compared to the $1,315,708 (£1,068,500) Jeff Beck's Oxblood Les Paul – the world's most expensive Les Paul – that was sold last year.
Other notable axes set to be sold at the upcoming auction include the 1969 Guild F-412 12-string that Stevie Ray Vaughan played on MTV Unplugged; Billy Duffy’s 1976 Les Paul, as featured on the cover of the Cult’s Sonic Temple; and Hammett’s very first Ouija ESP custom guitar, which was his main touring and recording tool throughout the 1990s.
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The 1987 Gibson HR Fusion 1 that Izzy Stradlin wielded in the Welcome to the Jungle music video is also included in Julien's 800-item collection.
Highlight pieces are set to tour at three Hard Rock Cafe locations, starting at Piccadilly Circus, London, today (March 25) and running until April 13, before traveling to Tokyo, Japan, from April 27. Other items will be displayed at Times Square between May 13 and 30.
The auction itself takes place May 29-30.
Visit Julien’s Auctions for more information.
Following his passing, a host of guitar stars, including Tom Morello, Justin Hawkins, and John 5, have paid tribute to the Ace Frehley.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
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