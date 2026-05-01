“A new world record for Slash memorabilia”: A Les Paul used during Guns N' Roses' classic lineup reunion tour becomes the most expensive Slash guitar ever sold at auction

A guitar used by Slash during Guns N' Roses’ Not in This Lifetime… Tour has just fetched £233,100 ($307,692) at auction via Propstore on April 30, making it the most expensive Slash guitar ever sold.

Slash played the Gibson Les Paul ’59 Custom Shop guitar during the 175-date run, which spanned from April 1, 2016, to November 2, 2019, and marked the first time the classic lineup of Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan had played together since 1993. Beyond stadium shows, the tour included a headlining performance at Coachella, and became one of the highest-grossing in music history, generating more than $584 million in revenue.

(Image credit: Propstore)

“Today’s auction delivered some truly exceptional results, with multiple records broken across the sale,” comments Mark Hochman, Propstore’s Music Specialist.

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“The standout performance of Slash’s stage-used Gibson Les Paul guitar, which set a new world record for Slash memorabilia, was a real highlight.”

The guitar features a flame-patterned maple top that can be photo-matched to stage images of Slash during that era, a mahogany neck, a mahogany body with an Abilene Sunset Burst finish, and nickel hardware. Additional specs include a selector switch, two volume knobs, and two tone knobs.

There are several other trimmings that make it quintessentially Slash, including the serial number “LRP9 048” stamped on the reverse of the headstock, an autograph by Slash in black ink, and a piece of double-sided adhesive tape holding three of his personal guitar picks.

(Image credit: Propstore)

“The strength of the results and the level of engagement from collectors around the world during our Music Live Auction speak to the true enduring appeal of these iconic artists and the material connected to them,” concludes Hochman.

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In more recent news, a pro guitar tech recently lifted the veil on what it’s like working with the Guns N' Roses legend.