“Tuning it was really hard… especially because I was stoned a lot of the time”: Joe Walsh walks you through the guitars he’s selling at auction – including one with a Morse code fretboard

Joe Walsh has become the latest big-name guitarist to shift a score of stage-played gear at auction – and there are some rather notable lots in the collection.

The Eagles guitarist is looking to give some of his pre-loved, and rather quirky, a second life with Julien’s Auctions.

Auction highlights include a 1966 Framus Strato Gold De Luxe 12-string guitar (est. $15,000-$20,000). It featured on his debut album with Barnstorm, which he formed after leaving the James Gang. It's an odd-looking build, with gold control plates and a woodgrain-like pearl celluloid pickguard covering its sunburst finish, while gold single coil pickups complete the look.

“I worked on it for a long time,” he says of the workhorse guitar. “Tuning it was really hard, especially because I was stoned a lot.” The fact that it has a whammy bar didn’t do him any favors, either.

There's also a Paoletti Wine Series Telecaster (est. $4,000-$6,000), which was custom-made for Walsh. The 25.5" scale guitar is made from century-old reclaimed chestnut – they were formerly wine barrels – with a thin satin finish. It was a gift from the Paoletti wine vineyard in Italy, and, according to Walsh, “it's got 100 years of mojo in it”.

For other notable picks, see the heavily played 2015 Duesenberg signature guitar, which is prototype #1 (est. $4,000-$6,000), and features Morse code inlays as a nod to his radio ham side gig. Or how about the Breedlove Mark I Electric Guitar (est. $5,000-$6,000) he played in the video for Ringo Starr's Fill In The Blanks?

There are around 420 guitars and other instruments in the collection – choose from a violin, a Blue Moon Cittern, and several lap steels if you’d prefer – among some other interesting picks.

All proceeds will go to Walsh’s charity, Vets Aid, which offers financial support to veterans after they've served their country. It's a cause close to Walsh's heart, given that his father was a flight instructor for the first US operational jet-powered aircraft, the Lockheed F-80 Shooting Star.

Vets Aid has raised over $4M so far, and this auction is set to give that figure a healthy boost.

