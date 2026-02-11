Painted Neck Stratocasters? These Fender Custom Shop models put a distinct – and divisive – twist on the traditional template

Music Zoo has partnered with Fender for a collection of 1957 Custom Shop Stratocasters that sport some, erm, potentially divisive design choices.

Now, we know what you’re thinking. ‘If they’re Strats, what’s not to like?!’ or, ‘How divisive can a Fender be?!’ Well, we’d be inclined to agree – the Strat is, after all, universally loved by most players – but Music Zoo has put a colorful twist on the template that might divide opinion.

Feast your eyes on the Fender Custom Shop Painted Neck Stratocasters – which, as the name suggests, all feature necks and fretboards color-matched to the body finish.

There are some striking finishes on display here, and while the thought of a painted neck might make some players wince, we can’t help but be quite taken by just how nice these look. That Bright Amber variant is especially pleasing on the eye.

The rest of the drop features Candy Green, Pink Pearl, Desert Sand, Sonic Blue, Shell Pink and Ice Blue Metallic Strats, each as vibrant and visually distinct as the last.

Of course, Strats with painted necks aren’t a new phenomenon. Music Zoo had some Sherwood Green and Olympic White versions last year. In more mainstream circles, John 5’s signature Telecaster notably has a white-painted fretboard.

But they are by no means a common sight, especially Strats with more adventurous finishes like the ones we see here. So, when they do come up in the wild, they usually draw a few eyeballs – and split opinion. We’d hate to think what an Antigua Painted Neck Strat would do to the internet.

These are Custom Shop models, so price tags start from $4,999. With that, you get the eye-catching paint job and a whole host of premium specs, including custom pickups, an NOS finish and vintage-style hardware.

Head over to Music Zoo to find out more.