Fender finally releases John 5’s Ghost signature model – and it's one of the most striking Telecasters ever made

Fender has launched John 5’s hotly anticipated new signature guitar, the limited-edition Ghost – a ridiculously sleek Telecaster unlike any other currently on the Big F’s books.

The guitar itself – in development since before 2019 – has been the subject of much speculation for a while now, having been teased by the new Mötley Crüe guitarist on numerous occasions. Not only has he been seen playing it live, he also gave fans an insight into the axe last July.

Now, the none-more-white model has arrived in all its glory, coming equipped with many of the specs that punters had anticipated when the guitar’s existence was first revealed.

Of course, the guitar has an aesthetic befitting its name, with the ghostly Arctic White colorway spanning the entire guitar, from the red-bound alder body and one-piece maple neck, all the way to the 9.5”-radius fretboard and headstock.

At the business end of the guitar, a pair of DiMarzio D Activator humbuckers – designed to “replicate the sound of active pickups in a passive format” – work in tandem with a three-way toggle switch, master volume control and arcade-style kill switch for John 5’s stutter effects.

Other notable appointments include deluxe locking tuners and a six-saddle Tele bridge with block steel saddles, with the entire package arriving in a custom white tolex hardshell case that flaunts John 5 interior embroidery.

It’s the former Rob Zombie guitarist’s latest signature creation with Fender, following the release of a black-finished Custom Shop Artist Series model and the more affordable Squier J5 guitar.

Of his latest Big F beauty, John 5 commented, “I’ve played Telecasters my whole life and getting to design my own is a dream come true. When it came to design, I was inspired by some of Fender’s previous collaborations, but sought to create a model that would be both visually stunning and comfortable to play.

“Fender helped me design a Telecaster that was different from anything else on the market and the easy-to-play all-white fretboard and unique pickguard is proof of that,” he continued.

FMIC EVP of Product Justin Norvell added that the Ghost is a celebration of John 5’s identifiable style and a whole visual reflection of his artistry.

The guitar itself is accompanied by a signature capsule collection, which comprises a white leather guitar strap with red suede backing, a guitar cable in Arctic White with molded red ends and a pack of John 5-embossed guitar picks.

The John 5 Ghost is available now for $2,999.

Head over to Fender for more information.

It’s the second signature to be released by Fender this month, following the arrival of Steve Lacy’s “People Pleaser” Stratocaster.