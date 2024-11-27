“It’s the old rockers’ guitar. You can wear it all night!” It weighs under 6lbs, has a honeycomb chambered body, you can swap out the pickups, and Billy Gibbons loves it – meet the Newman Honeycomb Junior GT-40 Guitar-X ‘Ultimate Billy’

Features
By
( )
published

Fresh out of the Cream T Custom Shop, this high-end electric with Guitar-X pickup swapping and a honeycomb body is pointing the way to a brighter (lighter) future for electric guitar

Newman Honeycomb Junior GT-40 Guitar-X ‘Ultimate Billy’ Edition
(Image credit: Future / Olly Curtis)

Earlier this year we introduced the Newman 5 String, a cracking version of a guitar that was designed in the late ’70s by the late luthier and Stones tech Ted Newman Jones III to originally cater for the five-string needs of Keith Richards.

It marked the first joint venture between the US company Newman Guitars, headed by Jeff Smith, and the UK’s Cream T Custom Shop, who makes the guitars in limited runs here in the UK.

Image 1 of 2
Newman Honeycomb Junior GT-40 Guitar-X ‘Ultimate Billy’ Edition
(Image credit: Future / Olly Curtis)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Dave Burrluck
Dave Burrluck
Gear Reviews Editor, Guitarist

Dave Burrluck is one of the world’s most experienced guitar journalists, who started writing back in the '80s for International Musician and Recording World, co-founded The Guitar Magazine and has been the Gear Reviews Editor of Guitarist magazine for the past two decades. Along the way, Dave has been the sole author of The PRS Guitar Book and The Player's Guide to Guitar Maintenance as well as contributing to numerous other books on the electric guitar. Dave is an active gigging and recording musician and still finds time to make, repair and mod guitars, not least for Guitarist’s The Mod Squad.