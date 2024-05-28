“An all around versatile guitar. It’ll only get better after I spend some time with it”: Fender has quietly rolled out a hardtail Player Plus Strat – and Jim Root has already taken one for a test drive

By
published

The Slipknot guitarist has given the Web Exclusive HSS Strat his seal of approval

Jim Root
(Image credit: Getty Images / Fender)

Fender has quietly released a limited edition hardtail Player Plus HSS Stratocaster, and Slipknot’s Jim Root has already taken one for a spin. 

Posting on Instagram, the Fender signature artist gave his initial reaction to the trem-less electric guitar, saying it was “pretty much an all-around versatile guitar outta the box”. 

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.