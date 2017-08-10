Electro-Harmonix Introduces Cock Fight Plus Talking Wah and Fuzz

(Image credit: Electro-Harmonix)

Electro-Harmonix has unveiled its the new Cock Fight Plus.

The pedal, which offers the tone of the original Cock Fight, is a rugged, lightweight wah/fuzz and with a traditional rack-and-pinion-style operating mechanism.

It features two distinct wah sounds as well as a switchable and adjustable fuzz tone. The Wah toggle switch selects between the classic wah tones of the Crying Tone and the dual formant filter of the Talking Pedal, which creates vowel-like sounds. The Bottom control blends back in clean bass frequencies to beef up the low-end and make the wah sound more bass-friendly.

The Volume control sets the master output level. The Fuzz section features a three position toggle switch for Off, Pre-wah, and Post-wah settings. The Drive and Tone controls set the amount and overall brightness of the fuzz respectively.

Bias controls the amount of bias voltage supplied to one of the transistors in the fuzz circuit and can create a full, saturated tone or a sputtering, gated fuzz sound.

The Cock Fight Plus comes equipped with a 9V battery or can be powered by an optional 9-volt AC adapter. The pedal is available now and carries a U.S. street price of $123.50.

For more information, head to the official Cock Flight Plus page at ehx.com. Stay tuned for a demo video!