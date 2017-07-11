Electro-Harmonix Introduces New Expression Pedal

(Image credit: Electro-Harmonix)

Electro-Harmonix has introduced a single-output expression pedal featuring the company’s advanced polymer construction. It yields a roadworthy pedal with significant weight savings.

From the company: The EHX Expression is affordable and versatile enough to control virtually any device with an EXP input. The pedal’s sweep can be fine-tuned with the range knob while its sweep direction can be flipped with the reverse button. It comes with a 6-foot TRS cable.

The EHX Expression Pedal carries a U.S. list price of $65.70 and is available now.

For more information, watch the video below and check out the pedal's page at ehx.com.