Electro-Harmonix Unveils Crayon Full-Range Overdrive Pedal — Demo Video

The Crayon is a versatile overdrive with independent Bass and Treble controls and an open frequency range that provides players with a musical alternative to customary mid-focused overdrive pedals.

Housed in a compact, pedalboard-ready enclosure, the Crayon delivers a range of sounds going from a suggestion of dirt to full-on distortion.

EHX Founder and President Mike Matthews describes The Crayon as “lush and rich, with a warm tone,” and the pedal is equally adept when used by itself or when driving another overdrive pedal. In both cases, the Crayon’s full-range produces an articulate and musically pleasing result.

In addition to the Bass and Treble controls, the Crayon features a Gain knob, which adjusts the amount of input gain and a Volume knob to set the pedal’s output level. The footswitch selects whether the Crayon is engaged or in true-bypass mode.

The pedal ships with a 9V battery and can use an optional 9VDC AC adapter such as the EHX 9.6DC-200 power supply. It is available now at a U.S. list price of $83.63.

